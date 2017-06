NASHIK ROAD : Third Batch of Shining Star Academy sparkled with huge success in the SSC Board Exam with 100 % result. The topper of the school Mayuresh Pagare scored 94 %, Tejas Wattamwar 93.20% and Omkar Thange 89.80 %.

The principal of the school Mrs.Geeta Vyas, the managing Trustee Mr.Hemant Vyas and the staff members congratulated the stars of the Shining Star Academy.