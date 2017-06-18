Once again 100% result by GGSPS Nashik

Nashik: Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Nashik students once again performed brilliantly in recently conducted Maharashtra State SSC Board Class X Examination and achieved 100% result. All 127 students passed the exam with flying colours. Neha Patil (96.40%) stood first in School followed by Sidhhi Ghorpade (91.20%), Kalyani Desai (90.80%), Suyash Ghodake (90%), Ishika Mandloi (89.20%), Yash Borse (89.20%).

Guru Gobind Singh Foundation President S. G.S Birdi, Secretary B.S Chhabra, Senior Vice President S. H.S Anand and other Management members congratulated the students for this performance. CEO Permindur Singh lauded the efforts taken by school teachers and support provided by parents to enable students to achieve this feat. School Principal Shobha Karwa thanks everybody for their contribution and wished all the best to the students for their future.